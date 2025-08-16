CM Revanth extends Janmashtami greetings

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami which will be celebrated on Saturday.

The teachings of the ‘Gita’ influences human life and the presence of Lord Krishna is visible in every stage of our lives, the Chief Minister said, adding that Lord Krishna assumed a special place among the incarnations of Sri Maha Vishnu.

The CM said that Lord Krishna was born in human form to demolish evils and preached the Bhagavad Gita, which is imperative for the entire humanity.

We can achieve success in every task if Sri Krishna’s philosophy is understood properly, he said. The Chief Minister prayed that the grace and mercy of Lord Krishna be upon all the people.