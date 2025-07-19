CM Revanth puts officials on alert

Hyderabad: Following heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and other parts of the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to remain vigilant and take proactive measures.

The Chief Minister has asked the GHMC, HMDA, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Energy and Police wings to work in coordination during rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

In his directive, Revanth Reddy also ordered the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), HYDRAA teams, and other relevant departmental officials to be on high alert.

He specifically advised the officials to respond immediately to public complaints from rain-affected areas and initiate necessary actions without delay.

The directive aims to ensure prompt relief and management of any issues arising from the heavy downpour.