CM Revanth Reddy Outlines Vision for Future City and Telangana’s Growth

CM Revanth Reddy shared that the Future City (Fourth City) will be a major center for investment and business. He mentioned that while Chandigarh is known as a newly built city, Future City will now be a model for all cities in the country. Revanth said that whenever the government takes a new step, there will always be challenges, and it's not always possible to get everyone's approval.

Speaking at an event for Ugadi celebrations, Revanth said that Future City won’t just be a place for businesses; it will also create jobs and provide a good living environment for people. He expressed his hope that the state will continue to grow and prosper in the coming year.

Revanth also spoke about the state budget, mentioning that it focuses on improving agriculture, providing education to the poor, offering healthcare, and creating jobs. He praised the budget, saying it’s as fresh and promising as the Ugadi festival. He and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka are working closely together for the welfare of Telangana.

In addition, Revanth reminded everyone about the Food Security Act introduced by the Congress government, which ensures that rice is provided to all poor people. Telangana has set a new record by harvesting 1.56 crore tonnes of paddy, making it one of the top rice-producing states. Now, the government is making sure that the rice grown by local farmers is given to the poor.

Revanth emphasized that this isn’t a time for politics, but a time to focus on developing Telangana. The government is committed to improving the state and aims to make Hyderabad internationally recognized.