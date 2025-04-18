CM Revanth seeks JICA fund push for Metro, Musi projects

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sought the support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for Metro, Musi and other key infrastructure projects.

The high-level delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Shohei Hara, Senior Vice President of JICA to discuss the potential collaboration. The Chief Minister informed JICA that the Phase 2 proposal of the Hyderabad Metro Rail—entailing an investment of ₹24,269 crore—is currently under active consideration by the Government of India.

The state government is seeking JICA’s support for the loan component of the project, which is expected to be around ₹11,693 crore (48% of the total cost). The Chief Minister reiterated that the Telangana government is adhering strictly to the foreign debt funding norms laid down by the Government of India.

Sharing his broader vision to transform Hyderabad into a global city on par with New York and Tokyo, Revanth Reddy urged JICA to consider financing the Musi River Rejuvenation Project and the development of new radial roads.

In response, Shohei Hara acknowledged the longstanding partnership between JICA and the Telangana government and encouraged the CM to continue pursuing these eligible projects with the Government of India for JICA’s support.