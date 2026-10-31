CM Revanth seeks speedy nod for three high-speed rail corridors

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite work on the high-speed rail projects proposed for Telangana.

During a meeting with the Union Minister at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, the Chief Minister said the State government had reviewed the proposals received from the Centre for the Hyderabad–Pune, Hyderabad–Bengaluru and Hyderabad–Chennai high-speed rail corridors and submitted revised proposals with certain suggestions.

Clarifying that the State government had not yet initiated any land acquisition process for the three corridors, Revanth Reddy said land acquisition would begin only after the Centre approved the alignments. He urged the Union Minister to complete the alignment process at the earliest.

The meeting also discussed the sanction of key railway projects for Telangana, including the immediate approval of the proposed 130-km railway line between Vikarabad and Krishna.

The Chief Minister informed Vaishnaw that large limestone deposits had been discovered near Tekalkode in Vikarabad district and that the State government had prepared plans to develop the region into a cement and textile hub.

Revanth Reddy also explained the importance of developing a Regional Ring Rail along the 360-km Regional Ring Road (RRR), which is currently under construction around Hyderabad. He said the proposed rail network would generate significant employment opportunities.

Further, the Chief Minister sought the Centre's immediate approval for several other railway lines, including Dornakal–Gadwal, Kalwakurthy–Macherla, Kacheguda–Jaggayyapeta (250 km), Patancheru–Adilabad (320 km), Bodhan–Latur (175 km) and the Akannapet bypass line (8 km).

Revanth Reddy also urged the Centre to sanction a mega coaching and freight maintenance depot, a prestigious project proposed by the South Central Railway, at Anantaram village near Mahabubabad.

He informed the Union Minister that the State government had already agreed to hand over 409 acres and one gunta of land required for establishing the depot to the Railways. The Chief Minister requested the Centre to expedite the necessary approvals for the project.