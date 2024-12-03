  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

CM Revanth tweets on Red-Breasted Flycatcher, urges for nature conservation

CM Revanth tweets on Red-Breasted Flycatcher, urges for nature conservation
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday tweeted about the recent witness of a Red-Breasted flycatcher, at Ameenpur Lake after...

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday tweeted about the recent witness of a Red-Breasted flycatcher, at Ameenpur Lake after several years

The Red-Breasted Flycatcher, a petite bird measuring about 12 centimetres, undertakes an awe-inspiring journey each year, migrating from Eastern Europe to South Asia in search of milder winters and plentiful food. In this winter this migrated bird was seen at the city lake.


On Monday, the Chief Minister on X tweeted, “A 12-cm Red-Breasted Flycatcher seen in Ameenpur Lake restored by #HYDRAA shows we are on the right track. It is like an endorsement from God.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick