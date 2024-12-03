CM Revanth tweets on Red-Breasted Flycatcher, urges for nature conservation

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday tweeted about the recent witness of a Red-Breasted flycatcher, at Ameenpur Lake after several years

The Red-Breasted Flycatcher, a petite bird measuring about 12 centimetres, undertakes an awe-inspiring journey each year, migrating from Eastern Europe to South Asia in search of milder winters and plentiful food. In this winter this migrated bird was seen at the city lake.





I always believed that if we take care of nature, nature will take care of us. It is farmer’s wisdom.



We stopped lake encroachments after years of constant depletion and destruction of our water bodies, our ecological wealth, our legacy for our future in the last few months.… pic.twitter.com/GgFCj64wYG — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) December 2, 2024

On Monday, the Chief Minister on X tweeted, “A 12-cm Red-Breasted Flycatcher seen in Ameenpur Lake restored by #HYDRAA shows we are on the right track. It is like an endorsement from God.”