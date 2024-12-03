Live
CM Revanth tweets on Red-Breasted Flycatcher, urges for nature conservation
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday tweeted about the recent witness of a Red-Breasted flycatcher, at Ameenpur Lake after several years
The Red-Breasted Flycatcher, a petite bird measuring about 12 centimetres, undertakes an awe-inspiring journey each year, migrating from Eastern Europe to South Asia in search of milder winters and plentiful food. In this winter this migrated bird was seen at the city lake.
On Monday, the Chief Minister on X tweeted, “A 12-cm Red-Breasted Flycatcher seen in Ameenpur Lake restored by #HYDRAA shows we are on the right track. It is like an endorsement from God.”
