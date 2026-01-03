Bihar: Minority Commission demands arrest of accused in Madhubani Muslim labourer assault case

Patna: The Bihar State Minority Commission has demanded the immediate arrest of all accused and strict legal action in connection with an alleged mob assault on a Muslim labourer in Madhubani district.

The Commission has termed the incident a serious case of communal violence and lawlessness.

The incident occurred in Teachka village under Rajnagar police station in Madhubani district and came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Murshid Alam, a resident of Shankarpur village, Ward No. 14, under Bhimpur police station in Supaul district.

According to the Commission, Mohammad Murshid Alam was living in a rented house in the Rehmatganj area along with other labourers.

All of them were engaged in government drain construction work in Ward No. 44 of Madhubani district under a contractor named Manish Singh.

The Commission stated that on December 30, 2025, some anti-social and criminal elements from Teachka village, allegedly driven by religious prejudice, falsely identified the victim as a Bangladeshi national.

The accused allegedly forced him to chant objectionable religious slogans, abducted him on a motorcycle, and took him to the side of a pond near a Durga temple, where around 50 individuals openly assaulted him, plucked his religious symbol (beard), used barbaric and brutal religious indicator words, making his entire body bloody, with a pre-planned manner to kill him.

He was seriously injured and has been admitted to the hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Bihar State Minority Commission has demanded an immediate registration of an FIR against all accused under relevant sections of law, including provisions related to mob violence, prompt arrest of all persons involved, strict action in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines on mob assault, and financial assistance to the victim’s family as per the Bihar government’s prescribed relief norms.

The Commission has also directed that it be informed of the action taken by the district administration and police authorities.

The incident has raised serious concerns over communal targeting, mob violence, and the safety of migrant labourers working on government projects.

Meanwhile, Madhubani Superintendent of Police (SP) has ordered strict action against the accused.

A case has been registered at the Rajnagar police station in Madhubani.

Regarding this incident, AIMIM national spokesperson Adil Hasan said that beating an Indian citizen by calling him a Bangladeshi is a failure of law and order and an attack on humanity.

He demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and justice for the victim.



