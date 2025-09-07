CM springs a surprise, visits immersion spot

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday inspected the immersion of Ganesh idols at the Hussain Sagar lake where the process was underway on a large scale. In view of a large crowd and a number of Ganesha idols lined up for immersion on the Tank Bund abutting the lake, Revanth Reddy undertook the visit with only a few vehicles and security personnel instead of his convoy. He enquired devotees if they faced any inconvenience during the immersion. Wearing a saffron scarf (with a Ganesha image) around his neck, Reddy wished the devotees from the temporary podium installed by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti. He chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, but refused to address the gathering when the organisers handed over a mike to him. It is for the first time that a CM visited the platform set up by the Samiti, an office-bearer claimed.

As many as 50,000 idols were expected to be immersed in the Hussain Sagar lake alone during the immersion, which is expected to last for 40 hours in Hyderabad beginning Saturday morning. The government has made elaborate arrangements, including security, for the immersion of idols.