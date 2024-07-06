CM to launch a basic course on Indian Constitution in Telugu

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be the chief guest and launch a basic course on the Indian Constitution in Telugu at the Capital Foundation Annual Lecture and Awards Function at Nalsar University of Law on Saturday. The annual lecture is jointly organised under the aegis of the Capital Foundation Society, New Delhi, and NALSAR University of Law.

The introduction to the capital foundation is going to be given by Dr Vindon Sethi, Secretary General, Capital Foundation Society, New Delhi. Former Supreme Court Judge Justice AK Patnaik will deliver the welcome address, and the Attorney General of India, Dr R Venkaramani, will deliver his lecture on ‘Technology, Law, and Humanity’.

Chief Justice of Telangana State High Court and Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, Justice Alok Aradhe, will release Justice Leila Seth's book on 'We, the Children of India, the Preamble of Our Constitution' in Telugu at the event, which will be presided over by former Supreme Court Judge, Justice AK Patnaik.