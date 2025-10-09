CM unveils coffee-table book on life sciences

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, in collaboration with global healthcare and life sciences consulting firm Healthark, unveiled a first-of-its-kind coffee table book titled “India’s Life Sciences Renaissance”.

Launching the book, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted, “Hyderabad has emerged as a beacon for global innovation, and our life sciences Global Capability Centres are at the heart of this transformation. The GCC Coffee Table Book is a celebration of this journey – of vision, partnership, and progress. It reflects our commitment to building a life sciences ecosystem where global enterprises thrive, talent flourishes, and ideas shape the future.”

Dr. Purav Gandhi, Founder of Healthark, shared, “The scale and maturity of GCCs in Hyderabad have grown exponentially, driven by the city’s collaborative mindset between government, industry, and academia.”