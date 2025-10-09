  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

CM unveils coffee-table book on life sciences

CM unveils coffee-table book on life sciences
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, in collaboration with global healthcare and life sciences consulting firm Healthark, unveiled a first-of-its-kind...

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, in collaboration with global healthcare and life sciences consulting firm Healthark, unveiled a first-of-its-kind coffee table book titled “India’s Life Sciences Renaissance”.

Launching the book, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted, “Hyderabad has emerged as a beacon for global innovation, and our life sciences Global Capability Centres are at the heart of this transformation. The GCC Coffee Table Book is a celebration of this journey – of vision, partnership, and progress. It reflects our commitment to building a life sciences ecosystem where global enterprises thrive, talent flourishes, and ideas shape the future.”

Dr. Purav Gandhi, Founder of Healthark, shared, “The scale and maturity of GCCs in Hyderabad have grown exponentially, driven by the city’s collaborative mindset between government, industry, and academia.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick