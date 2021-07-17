CMRF scheme helping poor: Minister Niranjan Reddy

Adarshnagar: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said on Friday that the State was first in implementing welfare schemes in the country. He gave away Rs 11.91 lakh amount to beneficiaries under the CMRF scheme.

"The government is always ready to provide financial assistance to the poor and needy", Reddy claimed.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is kind enough to provide financial assistance to the people in distress. For this several programmes are being implemented", he said, adding that the "CMRF scheme has become a blessing for the poor. No other State is implementing such schemes", he said.

The minister stated that the government was spending about Rs 45,000 crore on people's welfare.