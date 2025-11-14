Coal PSUs must drive efficiency, reforms: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy called upon coal sector public sector undertakings (PSUs) to intensify efforts in production, reforms and worker welfare during the half yearly review meeting of coal PSUs held in the national capital on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Minister of State for Coal Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt, Coal India Chairman, Additional Secretaries Sanoj Kumar Jha and Rupinder Brar, CMDs of subsidiaries, and other ministry representatives.

Highlighting the sector’s achievements, Reddy noted that Indian coal production recorded significant progress last year. He urged PSUs to surpass those benchmarks in the current financial year, stressing that with five months remaining, “We should work with special activity and overcome production challenges.” He acknowledged that rains had disrupted output but insisted that subsidiaries must recover swiftly and ensure year on year growth in both production and revenue.

The minister said that the Central government would operate on a reform driven agenda over the next three and a half years. He urged coal PSUs to adopt progressive strategies, utilise technology effectively, and make better use of systems such as the Integrated Command Control Centre. “It is our responsibility to use technology to make the system more flexible and result oriented,” he said.

Reddy called for subsidiaries to share and implement best practices across units and adopt international standards. He cited the government’s decision to provide a Rs 1 crore insurance scheme for employees as an example of impactful reforms, urging CMDs to introduce more such initiatives.

On technical priorities, he directed Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI) to focus on overburden testing and explore rare earth element and their production. He noted that the Environment and Forest Ministry was granting permissions promptly and assured that any remaining issues would be resolved quickly.

The minister highlighted the important role of the coal washeries in improving quality and reducing imports, calling for subsidiary level sub committees to drive these activities. He also underscored worker welfare, healthcare, and support for UPSC aspirants as areas requiring special initiatives.

Addressing mine closures, Reddy announced the formation of a dedicated cell to oversee the process, reiterating the government’s target of closing 141 de coal mines within three years. “Mine closure should be taken seriously. CMDs must move forward with special activities without compromise,” he asserted.

Minister Reddy urged coal PSUs to combine reform, technology and welfare measures with production targets to ensure sustainable growth. The meeting reflected the government’s determination to strengthen the coal sector as a backbone of India’s energy security while advancing worker welfare and environmental responsibility.