Collective resolve crucial to contain corona: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday emphasised the need to promote public education and ensure their Covid-appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the pandemic. "Besides ensuring strict adherence to the preventive norms by the people for which we need to have collective resolve, we must also intensify our service activities to reach out to the needy," she added.

The Governor was virtually interacting with the functionaries of Indian Red Cross Society Telangana State and district units on World Red Cross Day. She appreciated the activities of IRCS State branch in promoting blood donations, ensuring regular blood transfusion to Thalassemia patients and other service activities during natural calamities and during other times of emergencies.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also called for the enrolment of more volunteers in Red Cross, Youth Red Cross and Junior Red Cross to prepare the torchbearers of the future service.

While conveying her greetings to the Red Cross volunteers on the occasion, the Governor paid rich tributes to Red Cross founder and first Noble Peace Prize winner Henry Dunant, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as the World Red Cross Day every year on May 8.

Referring to the World Red Cross Day-2021 theme, "Together we are Unstoppable," she highlighted the need to be united and called for the collective resolve and collective effort to end the pandemic. The Red Cross State and district units' functionaries thanked the Governor for her unique initiatives and for mentoring and guiding them in their service activities from time to time in her capacity as the President of the IRCS State unit.

The Governor took part in the virtual interaction programme from Raj Niwas, Puducherry, where is she is holding an additional charge as the Lt. Governor.

Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan coordinated the virtual interaction from the Raj Bhavan, here, and presented the summary of activities taken up by the different units of the IRCS in the State.

Senior functionaries of the IRCS and the officers of the Raj Bhavan too have joined the virtual interaction.