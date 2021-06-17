Combined graduation parade at Dundigal IAF Academy on June 19

Hyderabad: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria will be the chief guest at the combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, on June 19. It will mark completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, will confer the President's Commission to the graduating trainees. The event will include presentation of wings and brevets to the cadets who have completed flying and navigation training.

An official release said on Wednesday that the flight cadet from the flying branch standing first will be awarded the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for excelling in overall training. The awardee will be commanding the parade, besides receiving the President's plaque for being the best trainee. The Air Chief will also present the President's Plaque to those who stand first in the overall merit in flying and ground duty branches.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, parents of graduating flight cadets have not been invited to witness the parade. However, the academy is making adequate arrangements for live streaming of the entire activities on June 19. During the day there will be an aerobatic display by the Surya Kiran team, the Sarang Helicopter display team, Pilatus PC-7 trainer and para jumping by the Akash Ganga team, fly-past formations by Hawk, Kiran, Pilatus aircraft and Chetak helicopters.