Combined Graduation Parade held at Air Force Academy

Hyderabad: TheAir Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, witnessed a momentous occasion on Saturday as the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) marked the culmination of rigorous pre-commissioning training for flight cadets of the flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), reviewed the parade and conferred the President’s Commission on the graduating cadets of the 216 course.

A total of 244 flight cadets, including 215 male and 29 female officers, graduated during the ceremony.

The event also celebrated joint training achievements. Six officers from the Indian Navy, eight from the Indian Coast Guard, and two trainees from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam were awarded ‘Wings’ upon successful completion of flying training. Additionally, five officers received ‘Brevets’ for completing their navigation training.

Proud family members of the graduating officers were present to witness the historic occasion.