Come & See For Yourself: Bad roads - People try to draw KTR's attention

Pragati Nagar: Vexed with poor condition of both the main road and inner lanes at Pragati Nagar, Nizampet, netizens and social workers took up the issue on Twitter. Tagging TRS working president KT Rama Rao,they requested him to visit the place to understand their plight and also demanded him to resolve this long-pending issue.

The commuters said that several protests were taken up for the past two years to highlight the issue, but all pleas went into deaf ears. They said that for commuters to cross this stretch, especially during the monsoon is even worse than a roller costar ride.

"We are fed up complaining to the Nizampet municipality about the issue, neither the authorities come and check the problem nor do they talk about it. We wonder where the concerned officials and politicians are spending the money.

The politicians are blind to the lack of proper infrastructure which is causing a lot of in-connivance to the commuters. These roads have become death traps and are causing grievous injuries to the road users.

I urge the officials to fix these damaged roads," said Sai Teja, social activist. She further urged requested the Human Rights Commission to consider this as a sumoto and had asked to direct the concerned officials to fix the issue.

"The motorists plying from this lane are facing hardships and whenever we complain to the concerned officials regarding the issue, they carry repair work but in a few days the condition of the roads remains the same. It is high time now at least KTR should visit the place and advise the authorities to take up the works," said Rajiv Reddy, a resident of Nizampet.

Srinivas Bellam, a resident of Pragathi Nagar said that due to the dire condition of the roads many fatal accidents were reported."I request TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to plan a visit at Pragathi Nagar and at least then the roads will be repaired," she added.