Complete nala works in city on war footing: KTR to babus

Hyderabad: A detailed review meeting was held on works pertaining to Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao chaired the review meeting.

KTR instructed the officials to ensure all the safety and preparatory measures to avoid any untoward incidents in the coming monsoon season. He asked the officials to complete works pertaining to strengthening and repairing of retaining walls near nalas on warfooting.

The mnister stated that the government has taken up a safety audit extensively for nalas in all major municipal corporations and municipalities including GHMC to safeguard the lives of the people staying near nalas.

He said that a few unfortunate incidents were being reported despite taking all the precautionary measures. The senior officials will be held responsible if any untoward incident takes place in the future due to lack of safety near nalas.

The minister asked the GHMC commissioner to review the safety measures and SNDP works on weekly basis. He also asked Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi to supervise the works across the city.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and senior officials from the MA&UD Department were present.