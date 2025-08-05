Cong all set to wage war with BC quota bill ammo in Delhi

Hyderabad: A special train carrying over 1,200 Congress workers and leaders from Cherlapally station departed for New Delhi on Monday. They would be joined by hundreds of other partymen from the State to participate in a protest led by CM A Revanth Reddy on August 6, demanding Presidential assent for the BC reservation bills passed by the State Legislature.

Speaking to media persons before boarding the train PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that as part of multi pronged strategy the LoPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will be move special adjournment motion in the houses on August 5, to demand a debate on the BC quota bills. The next day, as part of building pressure on the Centre, over 2,000 leaders including Ministers from Telangana, led by the Chief Minister will stage a dharna demonstration at Jantar Mantar. On August 7, a delegation of leaders led by CM would be meeting President Droupadi Murmu.

PCC chief alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders were trying to obstruct the 42 per cent quota to BCs by citing inclusion of Muslims. “Modi himself boasted about his endorsement for reservation to Muslims in Gujarat. Even UP and also neighbouring AP have this provision. Only when it comes to Telangana, objections are being raised,” he said.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will also seek an audience with the President. Among those who boarded the train include AICC State in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

I’m part of Padyatra as a party worker: Meenakshi Natarajan

Trying to clear the air over ‘ideal gossip’, the AICC incharge said that the ‘Janahitha padayatra’ was not her own campaign, but being led by PCC president. Meenakshi Natarajan clarified to the media that the ongoing padayatra whose first phase was completed was inspired by Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi has shown us the path as to how to reach out to the people. We are taking forward this idea and the PCC president has given a call for this yatra,” she explained.

The AICC incharge further said that PCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken a historic step of ‘social justice’ towards getting 42% BC reservation and the Congress leaders do not have time to respond to gossip. “I am privileged to take part in this (padayatra), as a party worker. Each padayatra gives me an opportunity to introspect myself. I don’t have time to respond to ideal gossip, as there is a lot of work in wake of this historic step,” she added.