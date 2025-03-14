Cong, BJP lock horns over Centre’s funding to State

Hyderabad: The Congress and BJP locked horns over ‘unfulfilled promises’ of the State government and ‘Centre’s lack of support’ for various projects undertaken by the State. While the BJLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy challenged the Congress government on the implementation of various schemes, the Treasury benches blamed the Centre’s lack of support (similar to Andhra Pradesh) for grounding of major projects.

During the discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in Assembly, the Nirmal MLA reminded the present government about its poll promises and held that schemes like loan waiver failed to reach all the farmers. He tried to corner the government for trying to blame the previous BRS regime for the State’s financial conditions. “Centre has provided funds to Telangana on par with other States. However, you have failed to fulfill the promises. If you still believe that you have people’s support then dissolve the Assembly and once again seek a mandate,” he challenged.

Responding to Maheshwar Reddy’s challenge, Legislative Affairs Minister S Sridhar Babu said that the Congress was ready for debate and was tabling all the details about finances in this session. “All the details about the loan waiver would be provided. Even in your constituency of Nirmal none of the farmers were deprived of the scheme. We are ready for any type of challenge. The Congress’ government’s welfare schemes remain unmatched to any State. We were able to achieve in 14-months what other States including your ally in neighbourhood (AP) was able to achieve despite your support,” asserted Sridhar Babu.

Minister Ponnam intervening during the discussion urged the BJP floor leader to motivate the Union Minister for bringing funds from Centre. He said that because of the Centre’s indifference the State government was not able to take forward different projects. “The previous government has failed the people of Telangana as the KCR regime never sought funds from the Centre. Both the Union government and the BRS government got an excuse for undermining the State’s progress. If you are sincere about Telangana’s progress then pursue the matter with the Union government,” he said.