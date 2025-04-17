Cong govt is ineffective, says BJP leader

Hyderabad: Addressing the media on Wednesday, former MLA Dr Prabhakar claimed that the Congress MLAs have lost faith in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership. Prabhakar pointed out that the Chief Minister’s own comments during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting reflected his disappointment and frustration with the current situation. He noted that the lack of collective responsibility among ministers, each speaking independently, further highlights the chaotic state of the government.

Prabhakar said that the economic situation in the state has deteriorated to the point of bankruptcy, with significant declines in law enforcement, welfare programs, and overall administration.

The recent political developments have only reinforced these concerns. The Chief Minister himself acknowledged that his party’s MLAs are not actively engaging with their constituencies, failing to communicate government schemes to the public, showing disinterest in their duties, and inadequately responding to opposition criticisms.

Prabhakar views this as a clear indication of Revanth Reddy’s distrust in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and uncertainty about his leadership role. He emphasised that the cabinet is supposed to operate with “collective responsibility,” which is currently lacking, particularly regarding issues related to Hyderabad Central University (HCU).

He criticised a minister for promoting the Rythu Bandhu programme for political gain, indicating a disconnect that undermines cabinet unity. Prabhakar remarked that Telangana is in turmoil, struggling with an economic crisis, and suggested that selling beer and land could be a misguided way to fill government coffers, underscoring the Congress government’s failure.

Taking strong exception to the reported remarks of the Chief Minister regarding cabinet expansion, Prabhakar said the CM mentioned that “the party high command is looking at it,” suggesting that the party high command is involved in appointing political and government officials.

This represents both a constitutional and political crisis. He urged Revanth Reddy to fulfill his duties as Chief Minister, as mandated by various constitutional articles. “If he fails to do so, it would signify a constitutional crisis.” Prabhakar cited several concerns, including the failure to hold local body elections, the depletion of state funds, and reliance on land sales as evidence of an economic crisis.

Furthermore, he expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation since the Congress government took power, noting a rise in incidents of rape and suicide. He concluded that welfare programmes are in real jeopardy, stating that the implementation of schemes appears to be nominal, reduced to mere press releases and superficial efforts. Prabhakar said that the government is in crisis and that the Governor should address these issues.

He suggested establishing a ‘Group of Ministers’ committee to handle important administrative decisions; however, he criticised the current committee for engaging in power struggles and political maneuvering instead of fulfilling their responsibilities. He highlighted AICC observer Meenakshi Natarajan as acting as an extra-constitutional authority, noting her alleged adverse remarks against the government during reviews.