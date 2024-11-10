Cong MLA likens KCR to Godse

Hyderabad: Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Rangareddy took exception to BRS leaders comparing party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao with Mahatma Gandhi. Questioning the comparison, he felt that rather KCR be likened to Godse.

Speaking to media persons on the Assembly premises on Saturday, the MLA wondered as to how a man who has sold away thousands of acres of government property in Rangareddy district be compared with Gandhi ? Backing the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s statements against the BRS leadership, the MLA took potshots at them and held that the party leaders would become wiser after drinking Musi river waters. Questioning the BRS leaders T Harish Rao and K T Rama Rao, he asked as to how they amassed so much wealth after coming to power. The MLA cautioned that all the wrongdoings of the BRS top brass would be made public shortly.