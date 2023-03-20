Cong protests against TSPSC paper leak, burns effigy of CM

Hundreds of Congress activists, led by Hyderabad DCC President Sameer Waliullah, staged a protest at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, demanding stern action against those responsible for the TSPSC paper leak. They also burnt an effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and raised slogans against the BRS Government. Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Sameer Waliullah said that the TSPSC paper leak and cancellation of three exams have shattered the dreams of thousands of candidates.





He highlighted that the candidates had put in months of hard work to crack the exams, expecting to secure a government job. However, the criminal negligence of TSPSC and the lethargic attitude of the KCR government led to the leakage of question papers, resulting in the hard work of lakhs of students going in vain. The Hyderabad DCC President criticised CM KCR for not showing any concern for the pain being experienced by jobless youth. He alleged that KCR and his family have been looting Telangana and selling off its assets and resources. By failing to prevent the leakage of question papers in many exams, he allowed the sale of government jobs through the paper leak. He demanded the resignation of CM KCR and Minister KTR and a probe through a sitting judge of the High Court.











