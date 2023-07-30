Cong slams bar on media to enter govt schools

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir has vehemently criticised the State Government’s decision to ban media, student unions, and NGOs from entering government schools.

The move appears to be an effort to hide the deplorable condition of these educational facilities after the incessant rains. Shabbir Ali drew attention to the distressing state of neglect that government schools have endured under the BRS government. “A significant number of school buildings have been left in a dilapidated state, without any repairs for years. Shockingly, no comprehensive survey has ever been conducted to assess the condition of these structures. The recent heavy rains have further aggravated the situation, causing water to seep through the roofs, rendering the premises unsafe and posing a grave threat to students’ safety,” he said in a media statement on Saturday. Expressing his concern, Shabbir Ali accused the Education Department of attempting to cover up their mistakes rather than addressing the pressing issues and identifying the loopholes in the system.