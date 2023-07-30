Live
- Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
- Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
- Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
- Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
- Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
- UP launches five DTH channels for children
- AICTE Chief: 600 colleges to offer UG-PG semiconductor tech courses
- New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil
- Speeding car creates chaos at Tank Bund, occupants flee scene
Just In
Cong slams bar on media to enter govt schools
Congress senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir has vehemently criticised the State Government’s decision to ban media, student unions, and NGOs from entering government schools.
Hyderabad: Congress senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir has vehemently criticised the State Government’s decision to ban media, student unions, and NGOs from entering government schools.
The move appears to be an effort to hide the deplorable condition of these educational facilities after the incessant rains. Shabbir Ali drew attention to the distressing state of neglect that government schools have endured under the BRS government. “A significant number of school buildings have been left in a dilapidated state, without any repairs for years. Shockingly, no comprehensive survey has ever been conducted to assess the condition of these structures. The recent heavy rains have further aggravated the situation, causing water to seep through the roofs, rendering the premises unsafe and posing a grave threat to students’ safety,” he said in a media statement on Saturday. Expressing his concern, Shabbir Ali accused the Education Department of attempting to cover up their mistakes rather than addressing the pressing issues and identifying the loopholes in the system.