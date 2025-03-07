Cong will give return gift: Sridhar Babu to Bandi

Hyderabad: Countering Bandi Sanjay’s comments who described the MLC polls loss to Congress as a Ramzan gift, Minister Sridhar Babu affirmed that his party would be giving a return gift in next polls.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the Minister along with former MLC T Jeevan Reddy asserted that the party had given BJP several return gifts and would be teaching them a lesson in the upcoming polls. Blaming the loss in the MLC polls on BRS, Sridhar Babu alleged that the secret pact between the two political parties was now more apparent. Sridhar Babu stated that the BJP and BRS orchestrated a covert alliance to defeat the Congress candidate in the MLC elections and both parties had worked meticulously to fortify their undisclosed partnership. “Was the Ramadan gift a collaborative effort between the BJP and BRS? A significant ‘gift’ is in store for the BJP shortly,” he added.

“Why did the BRS choose not to nominate a candidate for the MLC election? The leaders of the BRS owe the people of Telangana an explanation regarding this matter,” Sridhar Babu said.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, while responding to Bandi Sanjay’s comments, felt that it does not befit a person holding the position of Union Minister of State to stoop to a new low while playing religious politics. He reminded the BJP government in Centre about its poll promises including bringing back black money and 2 crore jobs per year. “They said that they would provide two crore jobs in the country, but in reality unemployment has increased in the country. Bandi Sanjay should answer that,” he demanded.