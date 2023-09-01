Congress, BJP parties of slogans; BRS slogans ‘realities’: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Asserting that the Congress and BJP were parties of slogans, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said the BRS was the only party that makes slogans into realities. Inaugurating the AYUSH Integrated Wellness Centre in NIMS, he said all medical systems, Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Siddha and Naturopathy, were available there at one platform. Such centre was being established for the first time in the State, Rao stated.

The minister said state-of-the-art facilities have been provided to conduct Ayurvedic and naturopathic procedures and treatments under the guidance of expert AYUSH doctors. Retired civil and government servants and staff serving in various capacities were getting treatment at the NIMS wellness centre.

‘Along with allopathic medicine, the government is promoting AYUSH. Recently the government developed the nature cure hospital with Rs 10 crore, he said, lauding Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari for showing keen interest in the hospital. There are 834 AYUSH dispensaries, five colleges and four research hospitals in the State. New 50-bed AYUSH hospitals are under construction at Vikarabad, Bhupalpally and Siddipet. After the State formation the health sector is developing day by day, the minister informed.

Classes will start in nine more medical colleges in the second week of next month. The counselling process has reached the final stage. “We are going to do this programme on a single day from a single platform by the CM,” said Rao. ‘This will increase the number of government medical colleges from five to 26. As many as 900 new MBBS seats will be available. There is an increase of 3,915 seats from 850 MBBS seats in 2014. That means six times more seats have become available.’