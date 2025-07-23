Congress chides BJP over BC reservation remarks

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress party has vehemently criticised the state president of the BJP following his comments suggesting it was “impossible” to increase Backward Classes (BCs) reservation to 42% and include it in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, MLA Beerla Ilaiah, and numerous other Congress leaders condemned the remarks as an attempt by the BJP to obstruct progress on the reservation issue at both national and state levels.

Minister Prabhakar asserted that the newly appointed BJP state president was “revealing his true colours” shortly after assuming office. He expressed strong reservations over the claims, demanding an explanation for the assertion that a 42% increase in BC reservation and its inclusion in the Ninth Schedule were unachievable.

Prabhakar reminded critics that similar action was successfully undertaken in neighbouring Tamil Nadu in the past. He challenged BJP MPs representing Telangana to resign if they truly believed the reservations could not be implemented, stating, “We will see why the reservations are not implemented.” Pointing to the successful completion of the caste census, the Minister suggested that with credible state-level information, such a move was indeed possible. “That is why the state government has conducted the survey and is awaiting Centre’s decision for constitutional amendments and President’s approval,” he stated.

The Minister emphasised that the decision ultimately rests with the central government, reiterating the state government’s commitment to 42% reservations. He urged all BC communities and caste groups in Telangana to “observe the true nature of the BJP” and actively participate in safeguarding the reservation process. Prabhakar also noted that according to credible reports, the information regarding reservations is currently before the Supreme Court. He expressed a lack of faith in the BJP delivering justice to BCs, citing the party’s failure to appoint a BC as its own state president. He concluded that “social justice is possible only with the Congress.”