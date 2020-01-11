Congress fields Asker Ali Baig in Dabeerpura ward bypoll

Dabeerpura: The Congress party on Thursday nominated Mirza Asker Ali Baig as its candidate for by-elections for Dabeerpura ward of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which fell vacant after the corporator Riyaz-Ul-Hasan Effendi was elevated as Member of Legislative Council (MLC).

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) minorities department Shaik Abdullah Sohail handed over the B-form to Asker Ali Baig in the presence of AICC secretary NS Bose Raju, Hyderabad Congress president M Anjan Kumar Yadav and others at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Sohail expressed confidence that Asker Ali Baig would win the by-elections from Dabeerpura ward with a comfortable majority. He said both MIM and TRS have failed to develop Hyderabad, especially the Old City after winning GHMC elections in February 2016.

He said the condition of roads, sanitation, drinking water and other civic amenities were extremely bad and the elected corporators have failed to make effective representation of people's issues with the government. He appealed to the people to elect Congress candidate Asker Ali Baig in the forthcoming by-elections on January 22.