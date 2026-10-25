Congress govt committed to advocates’ welfare, protection: Ministers

Hyderabad: The Congress government is committed to protecting advocates’ interests, and have launched a slew of measures for their welfare, ministers and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders said at the TPCC legal cell executive committee meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

Minister Sridhar Babu announced plans for an Indiramma Accident Insurance scheme covering advocates across Telangana and said the government was considering increasing health insurance coverage from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh. He said the government had initiated steps to introduce the Advocates Protection Bill in the Assembly following the murder of advocate couple Vamana Rao and his wife. A meeting with the Chief Minister and representatives of lawyers’ associations would be organised to discuss the advocates’ welfare corpus fund, legal appointments and other pending issues.

Sridhar Babu also said the government was working on appointments of government pleaders, assistant government pleaders, public prosecutors and standing counsel, with performance-based evaluation under consideration. He assured that the issue of cut-off marks in the Public Prosecutor examination would be taken up with the Chief Minister.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed concern over the functioning of constitutional institutions, alleging that the Centre was undermining their independence. He said some judicial verdicts had caused astonishment and accused the Election Commission of functioning as a “pocket organisation”.

He also alleged that the CBI and Enforcement Directorate were being used at the Centre’s discretion. Mahesh Kumar Goud highlighted the Congress government’s initiative to introduce the Advocates Protection Act, describing it as an unprecedented measure in the country. He also called for efforts to increase advocates’ stipends and said their grievances would be discussed with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in November.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar recalled the important role played by advocates in the Telangana statehood movement and the formation of the Congress-led government. He urged lawyers to support Congress candidate Sama Rammohan Reddy in the upcoming Graduate MLC elections and assured party-affiliated advocates that their concerns regarding legal appointments and welfare would be brought to the government’s attention.

Minister Vivek Venkatswamy stressed the importance of the legal fraternity and proposed establishing lawyer centres at district headquarters to create opportunities for advocates. He said the government would consider lawyers’ demands in consultation with senior leaders and work towards incorporating welfare measures into the party manifesto.

AICC secretary Sachin Sawant, AIPC chairman and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud, MLAs Madhusudan Reddy and Nayini Rajender Reddy, MLC candidate Sama Rammohan Reddy and other leaders attended the meeting.

The leaders urged advocates to strengthen the party’s legal support network across Telangana, assist workers facing legal difficulties and mobilise support for the Congress candidate in the Graduate MLC elections.