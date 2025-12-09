Congress holds strategy meet on panchayat polls

Gatuppal ( Nalgonda): As part of the run-up to the upcoming Panchayat elections, a key preparatory meeting of Congress party was held in Gattuppal mandal on Monday.

Congress-backed Sarpanch candidates, ward members, party leaders and cadre attended the session to review ground conditions and streamline coordination.

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy joined the meeting and addressed the participants. He said the newly formed Gattuppal mandal has many areas that still need focused development, and the upcoming elections will play an important role in shaping that progress.

He urged local leaders and workers to work together with clear coordination and put in collective effort to ensure the victory of Congress-supported Sarpanch and ward member candidates.

Winning these posts, he said, is essential for strengthening the party at the village level and ensuring steady development.

Rajgopal Reddy told the cadre that electing the Sarpanch candidates is their responsibility.

He added that his goal is to develop Munugode constituency in every sector and turn it into a model region.

The event concluded with party workers expressing confidence that the Congress will perform strongly in the upcoming polls.