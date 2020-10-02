Congress leader arrested for assault on reporter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Congress leader Feroz Khan was arrested in an assault case involving a reporter of electronic media and was later released on bail on Friday.

Following an argument which broke out between the duo during candle light rally organised by Congress to protest against the rape incident in UP, things went out of hand on Thursday night. In the protest march which was attended by TPCC chief, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders the supporters of Congress leader in the question can be seen indulging in assault, in the videos which went viral.





The policemen tried to quell the group and later a case of assault was booked against Feroz Khan in Saifabad police station. He fought for Hyderabad MP seat from Congress during the last General Elections. On Friday, he was seen undergoing tests for COVID-19 at Koti hospital before being produced before a judge and later he received bail. The reporter was identified as Abdul Baseer of ANI.



