  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Congress lodges complaint against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Congress lodges complaint against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The AICC Communication Coordinator Incharge Smt Sujatha Paul on Tuesday lodged a complaint against Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of opposition...

Hyderabad: The AICC Communication Coordinator Incharge Smt Sujatha Paul on Tuesday lodged a complaint against Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly for derogatory remarks on Rahul Gandhi at Begum Bazar police station.

She requested the officials to take necessary action against the BJP leader for passing ‘derogatory comments’ and using ‘homophobic words’ against the AICC Leader Rahul Gandhi. Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, PCC vice president felt that the sole motive of the BJP leader was to insult and to degrade Congress’s leader’s dignity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X