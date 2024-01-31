Live
Just In
Congress lodges complaint against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
Highlights
Hyderabad: The AICC Communication Coordinator Incharge Smt Sujatha Paul on Tuesday lodged a complaint against Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly for derogatory remarks on Rahul Gandhi at Begum Bazar police station.
She requested the officials to take necessary action against the BJP leader for passing ‘derogatory comments’ and using ‘homophobic words’ against the AICC Leader Rahul Gandhi. Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, PCC vice president felt that the sole motive of the BJP leader was to insult and to degrade Congress’s leader’s dignity.
