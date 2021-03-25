Congress MLA Jagga Reddy seeks Rs 1,000 crore for Sangareddy

Saifabad: Congress MLA from Sangareddy Jagga Reddy, along with his daughter Jaya Reddy,on Thursday resorted to a dharna at Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Lower Tank Bund, demanding funds to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his constituency and sanction of double bedroom houses for the poor.

Later, they conducted a padayatra to the Assembly.Speaking to media at Gun Park, Jagga Reddy said that he was not allotted much time in the House to bring to the notice of the government about the problems of his constituency.

He alleged that the proposal of establishing a medical college in Sangareddycould not materialise and it was shifted to Siddipet.He said that about 40,000 poor people had been waiting for the double bedroom houses.

"The government is allotting very little time to me in the Assembly. In view of this, I am unable to explain the problems of the constituency," he deplored.

He demanded that the government resolve the problems of Sangareddyconstituency at the earliest.