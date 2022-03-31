Congress to wage a strong fight against MIM

Hyderabad: The Congress party has decided to wage a direct fight against the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) while launching a series of agitations against the TRS Government in the Telangana State. The decision was taken in the meeting of TPCC Minorities' Department Executive Committee held in Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Farhan Azmi, AICC Minorities Department Incharge made it clear that there will not be any change in the leadership of the TPCC Minorities Department and the present body will continue till the next elections. He asked Shaik Abdullah Sohail, TPCC Minorities Dept Chairman to finalise the appointment of district-level and other bodies of the Minorities Department.

Abdullah Sohail said that detailed discussions were held on four major issues which included membership drive and agitations to be held in the future. He said there has been a tremendous response to the Congress membership drive across Telangana State, especially among the minorities. An unprecedented number of people have joined the Congress party from the twin cities Lok Sabha constituencies. The party has decided to wage a strong fight against the MIM in the Old City, he added.

"MIM leadership has been causing huge damage to the Congress party and other secular forces across India. There is no doubt that MIM is acting like the B-Team of BJP and Sangh Parivar. This has been proved in the various elections including the recently concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. As a political party, MIM is free to contest elections from any place in the country, but the MIM leadership is contesting polls in selective constituencies with the sole intention of polarising the elections to benefit the BJP. Now, we have decided to take on the MIM in its stronghold," he added.

Abdullah Sohail said a decision has been taken to conduct a Padayatra from Charminar to Gandhi Bhavan on minorities' issues in May (after Eid-ul-Fitr). He also said a series of public meetings will be held in all districts of Telangana from June-July 2022. "We will also hold public meetings in all Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad. We have decided to invite AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to one of the meetings to be held in the Old City."

Abdullah Sohail said the minorities in Telangana remained neglected under the TRS regime. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao cheated the Muslims on the promise of 12 percent reservation and other assurances. Almost 75 to 80 percent of minority institutions were shut down after TRS came to power in 2014. While the CM was trying to create hype around minorities' residential schools, the TRS government has shut down thousands of schools in the minority-concentrated slum areas.

"TPCC Minorities Department will conduct an aggressive campaign in the form of public meetings, rallies and other modes to expose the failures of KCR government. We will make extensive use of social media to reach the masses and ensure that the minority communities re-connect with the Congress party," he added.