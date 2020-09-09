Congress vows to fight against bogus votes

Hyderabad: While assuring the party men that the Congress would win the upcoming Greater Hyderabad municipal elections, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy held that the party must first fight against the bogus votes, which are to be used by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to go for delimitation as per its designs.

During the meeting to discuss GHMC elections with city leaders, including AICC secretary B Raju, MP A Revanth Reddy, former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and others, the TPCC chief called upon the partymen to ensure that the party's message reaches every denizen under GHMC limits.

Raju asked the party leaders for better coordination in every division in the upcoming elections. Former MP V Hanumantha Rao, Shashidhar Reddy, Feroz Khan, Niranjan and others explained the strategies to be adopted in the elections.