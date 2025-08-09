Connoisseurs regaled at French-themed luncheon

Hyderabad: Regency College, an institution celebrating 30 years of excellence in hospitality education, hosted ‘Déjeuner Royal’, a French-themed luncheon curated by 5th Semester BHMCT students under the mentorship of Chef Rohith Rajole. The event was a vibrant showcase of culinary precision, creativity, and teamwork, reflecting the college’s commitment to nurturing future-ready hospitality professionals.

French cuisine was chosen for its global prestige, rich heritage, and growing ties between India and France in tourism and hospitality. With cultural exchanges and French hotel chains in India, this bond creates opportunities for aspiring hoteliers. Known for codified techniques, artistic presentation, and discipline, it forms the foundation of global culinary arts, helping students gain essential skills, master fine dining etiquette, and prepare for luxury hospitality careers worldwide.

Guests stepped into an enchanting, vintage French-inspired setting, featuring a majestic entry wall, an elegant wine-and-floral fountain, and a stunning Eiffel Tower sculpture carved from margarine. The Radiance & Crème dessert boutique offered a refined selection of French delicacies like towering macarons and handcrafted confections. The college wall was honored legendary chefs, while elegant charcuterie, sculpted meat displays, and the iconic Gallic Rooster centerpiece gracefully embodied heritage, artistry, and timeless tradition. The entire presentation stood as a sophisticated tribute to

France’s enduring elegance and gastronomic excellence.

Guests savoured a thoughtfully curated 8-course menu, elevated by butler-style personalized service. Each dish was expertly paired with complementary wines, enhancing the taste and embodying the refined traditions of French fine dining. A standout moment was the live Salt-Crusted Fish counter, where the crust was cracked and plated in real time — offering a touch of interactive culinary theatre. With graceful plating, smooth course transitions, and attention to every detail, the experience transported guests into a truly authentic French gastronomic journey.