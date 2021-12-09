Construction material on roads poses grave threat

NEED FOR TOUGH MEASURES…

♦ CRMP & GHMC officials fail to take tough measures against construction agencies responsible for turning roads into perilous routes



♦ Pothole-filled & debris-scattered roads in Katedan & Shastripuram claimed two lives in three months

♦ GHMC officials woke up from slumber only when a Telugu film star suffered injuries in a road accident in September

Rajendranagar: Despite frequent bike-skidding incidents, some of which even proved fatal due to construction material spilling on roads, no tough measures have been taken either by the GHMC or the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) against the material supplying agencies, specially here, to ensure safe and secure pathways for commuters.

Discarded rubble and sharp-edge crusher stones getting spilled on roads has become common in areas like Katedan, Shastripuram, Hyderguda, Upperpally, Attapur and the PVNR Express Way stretch from Mehdipatnam to Aram Ghar.

The hard materials scattered on roads are turning the highways, thoroughfares or pavements into perilous routes as bikes are getting skidded putting lives of riders and their companions in jeopardy. Already, the pothole-filled and debris-scattered roads in Katedan and Shastripuram claimed two lives in the past three months. No tough measures have been initiated against construction agencies responsible for turning roads into perilous routes.

In Rajendranagar most roads are managed under CRMP by MVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, the agency that got contract and was entrusted with the task to lay roads and upkeep passages to ensure safety of road-users. It took up road works last year in six circles--Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Malakpet, Santoshnagar and Chandrayangutta--in the Charminar zone under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

People say that lack of proper supervision of roads is leading to frequent incidents, specially in Rajendranagar. "Neither the CRMP officials are properly maintaining roads nor the GHMC is taking any deterrent action against the agencies whose vehicles are transporting construction material precariously putting commuters' lives in jeopardy," bemoaned Mohammed Khaleel of Attapur.

After years of apathetic approach to such incidents, the GHMC officials woke up from slumber only when a Telugu film star suffered injuries in a road accident in September this year. The prima facie account revealed that the bike he was driving skidded due to presence of construction material scattered at the spot.

The GHMC acted against some agencies in a hustle-bustle, slapping hefty fines only to save its skin. Until this, scores of commoners were already tormented.