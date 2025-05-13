Cooler Days Ahead: Hyderabad to See Rain, Storms Till May End

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated a significant shift in weather conditions across Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana, suggesting that the summer season may have effectively ended, with thunderstorms and rainfall likely to dominate until the end of May.

As per the latest weather update released by IMD Hyderabad, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius on May 12, which was 2.6 degrees below the seasonal average. On May 13, the minimum temperature was logged at 25.4 degrees Celsius, registering a departure of 1.2 degrees from normal. Rainfall in the past 24 hours amounted to 0.1 mm, recorded between 0830 hours IST on May 12 and 0830 hours IST on May 13.

The forecast for Hyderabad over the next seven days points to a persistent spell of cloudy weather, accompanied by a strong likelihood of thunderstorms, rain, or dust storms. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the 34 to 37 degrees Celsius range, while minimum temperatures will hover between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. The forecast reflects a consistent trend of below-normal temperatures for this time of the year.

Weather officials have stated that from May 13 onward, Hyderabad and most parts of Telangana will likely witness daily heavy storms. With daytime temperatures expected to remain well below the 40-degree mark in Telangana and under 37 degrees in Hyderabad city, weather conditions are expected to resemble those typical of the rainy season rather than summer.

Meteorologists are also monitoring indicators that suggest a possible record-early onset of monsoon-like conditions in Telangana by the end of the month.