Cops blow lid off drug racket; hotel owner lands behind bars

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the EAGLE unit at Cyberabad Narcotics Police Station dismantled a drug network involving international suppliers, pub-based consumers, courier delivery of narcotics. Police arrested the owner of Malnadu Kitchen, located in Kompally.

Police arrested a key peddler and consumer, Surya Annamaneni (34), a hotel entrepreneur and resident of Kompally, Hyderabad. The arrest unraveled deep-rooted, transnational and digital financial transactions.

According to police, a team from Cyberabad Narcotics intercepted Surya near his restaurant, Malnadu Kitchen, located in Kompally. He was travelling in a car and police seized narcotics - 10 grams of Cocaine, 3.2 grams of OG Kush (Ganja), and 1.6 grams of Ecstasy pills.

Police said the Cocaine was hidden ingeniously in the heel compartment of a ladies’ chappal, packed inside a pink cardboard box, and sent through Shree Maruthi Courier from New Delhi under the alias sender ‘Fatima’. This method of concealment demonstrates a growing sophistication in narcotics logistics aimed at bypassing routine checks.

Surya confessed that he had purchased Cocaine over 20 times between 2021 and 2025, often consuming it at upscale pubs in Hyderabad such as Prism Pub, Farm Pub, Block 22, Bird Box, Xora, Broadway, and Quake Arena. Several of these pubs have come under scrutiny for facilitating drug consumption by allocating concealed or restricted areas for substance use. A large number of consumers were named, including professionals, gym partners, techies, doctors, and pub directors. Police also booked cases against the consumers.

During interrogation, Surya revealed startling insights into the scale and sophistication of his operations. Surya had earlier worked as a sales manager in Bengaluru before returning to Hyderabad in 2020 to open his restaurant. He soon reconnected with college and family contacts involved in drug consumption and trafficking. Surya’s primary suppliers included both Indian contacts as well as a network of Nigerian drug traffickers operating from Delhi, Bangalore, and Goa.

“He used to regularly place orders for Cocaine and MDMA with Nigerian national Nick, with digital payments. The accused made large-scale transfers Rs 1.39 lakh through Ternion Hospitality and another Rs 41,000 via ATM—to these accounts recently,” said a senior police officer.

The Cocaine and MDMA were dispatched via courier services, cleverly hidden in household items. The drugs were then stored in Surya’s car or restaurant premises for onward supply to consumers.

A case was registered under NDPS Act Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(A), 22(a), 22(b), 27A, and 29. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, and the investigation is ongoing to trace the financial flow, courier channel nexus, digital footprints, and role of pubs and commercial establishments.

EAGLE appeals to the public, hospitality industry, and youth communities to remain vigilant and report suspicious narcotics activity. Report drug-related concerns to EAGLE - Toll-Free Number: 1908, Email: [email protected]. All information shared will be kept strictly confidential, and credible informants will be suitably rewarded.