Cops question friends in Prathyusha suicide case

Hyderabad : In a recent development in fashion designer Prathyusha suicide case, rhe Banjara Hills police are investigating and had questioned a few of her friends to fetch more information about her on Sunday.

It is to mention that on unfortunate Saturday, Prathyusha had allegedly committed suicide at her boutique at MLA colony in Banjara Hills reportedly due to depression. Prathyusha's body was found in the bathroom of the boutique on Saturday afternoon by the family members and the police.

It is learnt that in a suicide note purportedly written by Prathyusha which was found in a room, she had apologised to her parents, friends and well-wishers, for taking an extreme step. Prathyusha had stated that she did not want the kind of life that she was living.

The police who had booked a case questioned a few friends of Prathyusha to whom she had made calls on Friday. It is learnt that the woman slipped into depression over some business related and personal issues.

The police seized the mobile phone and are sending the suicide note to the forensic science laboratory.