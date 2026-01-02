Coal production up 5.75 pc in Dec, dispatches also surge: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Friday said that coal output and dispatches from captive and commercial mines recorded steady growth in the month of December.

The coal production stood at 19.48 million tonnes (MT) during this period, while coal dispatches during the month were recorded at 18.02 MT.

This represents a year-on-year increase of 5.75 per cent in production compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the third quarter (Q3) of FY 2025–26, cumulative coal production from Captive and Commercial mines reached 54.14 million tonnes (MT), with dispatches recorded at 50.61 MT.

The quarter registered a year-on-year growth of 5.35 per cent in production, reflecting sustained operational momentum across the sector, said the Ministry of Coal.

Cumulatively, for the financial year 2025–26 up to December, the sector has demonstrated robust performance, with coal production registering a year-on-year increase of 9.72 per cent and dispatches rising by 6.98 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

“These encouraging trends reflect improved operational efficiency and more effective utilisation of mining capacity across the sector. The Ministry attributes the sector’s improved performance to a series of strategic policy measures, rigorous monitoring and consistent support to stakeholders,” it noted.

These efforts have been instrumental in expediting operational approvals and expanding production capacities, thereby contributing significantly to the growth in coal output and dispatches.

The ministry said it remains focused on creating a stable and performance-driven environment for captive and commercial coal mining.

Through continued policy facilitation, close performance monitoring, and coordinated engagement with stakeholders, the Ministry aims to ensure reliable coal availability, support uninterrupted operations across key sectors, and meet the country’s growing energy needs, thereby contributing to the long-term national objective of building a Viksit Bharat 2047.



