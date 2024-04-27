Live
Just In
Cops to look into role of politicos in phone-tapping case
Hyderabad: The probing agencies are investigating the role of political leaders in the phone tapping case, and the police have no clue where former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief Prabhakar Rao was hiding, Hyderabad city police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy said.
On Friday, the commissioner said that the investigation into the phone tapping case is underway. He clarified that no Red Corner Notice has been issued to Prabhakar Rao, and such speculation will hinder the case and make the investigative process difficult. “A Red Corner Notice will be issued to Prabhakar Rao in the phone tapping case at the right time,” said the Commissioner.
Sreenivasa Reddy said that the investigation will also continue into the involvement of political leaders in the case. He said that the details of the phone tapping case would be revealed at the right time. “We are investigating this case to the best of our ability. Phone tapping is a crime not only against an individual but also against society as a whole. Intruding into private lives is a heinous crime,” he added.