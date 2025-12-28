Cops turn city streets safe in ’25!

Hyderabad: Here’ssome good news for citizens. Crime rate in Hyderabad has reduced by a significant 15 percent in 2025; police registered 30,690 cases in the current year as against 35,944 cases the previous year. Addressing the press here, City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar attributed the decrease in the number of crimes to measures taken, including enforcement and visible policing.

However, the overall cases of crime against women increased by six per cent. Similarly, the POCSO cases increased by 27 per cent.

Addressing the press meet, Sajjanar said, “Cases under core criminal laws and special local laws alone fell by 14 per cent. Bodily offences declined by 16 per cent, with grave bodily offences reducing marginally and non-grave bodily offences showing a sharper fall.”

“Property-related offences recorded a significant 28 per cent decline, with grave property offences down by 31 per cent and non-grave property offences by 28 per cent. Cybercrime cases also fell by 8 per cent during the year. Cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act declined by 27 per cent,” he said.

Notably, cybercrime recorded 3,735 cases in 2025 as against 4,042 cases booked last year.

All bodily offences like murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, grave bodily offences, non-grave bodily offences, besides all property offences, saw a reduction.

With regard to NDPS, as many as 368 cases were registered in 2025, up from 322 booked in the previous year.

“Going forward in 2026, the Hyderabad Police will enhance usage of technology for better policing,” the Commissioner said adding that they will scale up AI for crime prediction, hotspot mapping, facial recognition safeguards, and data-led deployment to move from reactive to anticipatory policing.

“There will be expansion of drone policing, body-worn cameras, CCTV integration, and digital case management while ensuring data privacy, legal compliance, and ethical use of surveillance tools,” Sajjanar said.

“The cybercrime cells will be strengthened, and there will be a faster response to digital fraud. Awareness drives on cyber slavery and online scams will be carried out,” he said.

“The SHE teams will be further upgraded with technology support enabling faster investigation of crimes against women and children, and there will be victim-centric policing and community-based prevention mechanisms,” he added. The Hyderabad Police chief further said they will soon launch a dedicated team to have a focused investigation into food adulteration, as people are getting cheated with adulterated items being sold in the market.

“There will be smart traffic systems, AI-enabled signal management, enforcement through e-challans and integration with urban planning to address congestion and road safety,” the Commissioner added.