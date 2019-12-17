Corporator Sangeeta Prashath Goud inspects civic works at DSR Nagar in Nagole division

Nagole: Division corporator Sangeeta Prashath Goud inspected new drainage pipeline being laid at DSR Nagar of Nagole division with estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore on Tuesday.

AE Chandrashekhar, work inspector Venkanna, ward members Peddulu, Kavitha, Madhavi, Kavya, Parijatha, Sreenu, Shekhar and colony residents were present.