Counseling Session Held for Rowdies by DCP North Zone

In a proactive move to address the issue of antisocial behavior, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Zone conducted a counseling session today aimed at engaging with local rowdies, or history sheeters, in the community. The session took place at the DCP's office and saw the participation of 107 rowdies from the North Zone.

During the counseling, DCP North Zone emphasized the detrimental impact that a life of crime can have not only on the individuals themselves but also on their families and society at large. The importance of good behavior and positive contributions to the community were highlighted, with the DCP urging participants to reconsider their life choices.

The officers also informed those in attendance that their activities and prior records will be closely monitored and periodically reviewed. A clear warning was issued that stringent actions would follow for anyone persisting in antisocial activities. Conversely, those who demonstrate a commitment to maintaining good behavior may have their records reconsidered.

The session was attended by the Additional DCP, all Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACsP), and Station House Officers (SHOs) from the North Zone, emphasizing the police department's dedication to community engagement and crime prevention.

This initiative aims to foster a safer environment within the community and encourage individuals to turn away from a life of crime.















