Counselling schedule released for TG B Arch admissions 2025-26

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has formally announced the TG B.Arch Admissions 2025–26 counselling schedule, following a committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Prof. V. Balakista Reddy.

Senior officials, including Vice Chairpersons Prof. E. Purushotham and Prof. S.K. Mahmood, Secretary Prof. Sri Ram Venkatesh, and Convener Prof. S. Kumar, were present at the meeting.

The notification for the B.Arch counselling process will be issued on July 21, with online registrations and certificate uploads scheduled from July 23 to July 31. Physical certificate verification for special categories such as NCC, CAP, PH, and Sports will be conducted on August 4.

Admissions will be conducted for 508 Convener quota seats across one campus college and eight affiliated institutions. Further details and updates will be available on the official website https://barchadm.tgche.ac.in starting July 21.

The TGCHE said transparency and timely coordination are needed to ensure smooth admission proceedings for aspiring architecture students across Telangana.