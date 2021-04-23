Covid 19: Young doctors offer free tele-consultations

Afzalgunj: Recently graduated MBBS students of Osmania Medical College have taken an initiative to offer teleconsultation for mild coronavirus cases. Nearly 25 doctors are offering medical assistance to patients on a voluntary basis and till now they have reached out to around 600 patients.

Addressing the bad health infrastructure coupled with surging Covid- 19 cases, the freshly graduated MBBS students of Osmania Medical College (OMC) have joined hands to offer helping hand to those who are in need of medical assistance.

These frontliners have taken the decision following their observation in the first wave of the Corona which struck the nation last year.

One of the doctors from the alumni, Dr Ayesha said, "We understand and not everyone has access to doctors at this time, this is our attempt to bridge the gap." Another doctor from the group, Dr Sai Lakham explaining about the procedure said that they will be answering questions related to Covid precautions and also will be giving information on vaccine. He said that the home isolated patients can reach out to any doctor from the given list of 25 doctors, the given timing.

These doctors will guide the treatment for all those with mild Covid symptoms, who can be treated at home. They will also help the isolated patients to recognize when and if in-person evaluation or hospitalization is necessary.