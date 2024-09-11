CP CV Anand Engages with Officers to Discuss Festival Preparedness

In a proactive approach to ensure smooth celebrations during the upcoming Ganeshand Milad festivals, CP CV Anand visited the South West Zone today. During his visit, he met with various officers, including those from Law and Order (LO), Traffic, Special Branch (SB), and the Task Force, to gather feedback and establish a coordinated strategy.

The discussions centered around the unique challenges posed by the simultaneous celebration of both festivals. CP Anand emphasized the importance of maintaining a calm demeanor while approaching their duties. He urged the officers to be firm yet responsible in their roles, prioritizing the safety and security of the general public.

In his address, Anand also highlighted the necessity of avoiding harassment towards citizens, fostering an environment where everyone can celebrate freely and safely. His directives underscore the department’s commitment to striking a balance between maintaining order and respecting the traditions of the community during this festive period.