CP Sajjanar Issues Serious Warning Regarding Traffic Rule Violations in Hyderabad
In a stern message regarding traffic rule violations, City Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar has emphasised the dangers of using mobile phones and wearing earphones while driving in Hyderabad. These actions not only endanger the driver but also put passengers and other road users at risk, leading to potential road accidents.
CP Sajjanar noted that there has been a concerning trend among auto rickshaw, cab, and bike taxi drivers who are increasingly found distracting themselves with mobile devices while on the road. He stated that such behaviour is unacceptable and will no longer be tolerated.
In light of this, the Hyderabad traffic police will implement stricter enforcement measures, imposing heavy fines on those who violate traffic regulations. CP Sajjanar underlined the importance of prioritising road safety, asserting, "There is no problem bigger than life." He urged all drivers and road users to consider the safety of themselves and others, calling for a collective commitment to preventing accidents and ensuring safer roads.