  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

CP thrashes Bhatti’s driver

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
x

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Highlights

Cops snatch journalist’s phone videographing incident

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi allegedly man handled the driver of Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who was on his way to pick up the latter.

According to eye-witnesses present at the Rajiv Gandhi grounds at Tukkuguda, as the Bhatti’s driver was on his way to pick up the Deputy Chief Minister, he was not allowed. Despite having ‘Dias pass’, Srinivas was not allowed and allegedly manhandled and even his ID card was taken away.

The mobile phone of a video journalist was also snatched away by the cops, as he was shooting the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X