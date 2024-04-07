CP thrashes Bhatti’s driver

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi allegedly man handled the driver of Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who was on his way to pick up the latter.

According to eye-witnesses present at the Rajiv Gandhi grounds at Tukkuguda, as the Bhatti’s driver was on his way to pick up the Deputy Chief Minister, he was not allowed. Despite having ‘Dias pass’, Srinivas was not allowed and allegedly manhandled and even his ID card was taken away.

The mobile phone of a video journalist was also snatched away by the cops, as he was shooting the incident.