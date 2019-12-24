Trending :
CPI, National Federation of Indian Women stage protests, demanding ban on liquor
Nampally: Communist Party of India (CPI) and National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) staged protest in front of Excise office here on Monday demanding the Telangana government to ban liquor in the State. The activists raised slogans against the State government during the protest.

Addressing the protestors, Chada Venkat Reddy, CPI leader, held the State government responsible for the increasing crime against women and children as the State government made business out of liquor sales. He said that increasing sales of liquor in the State was the factor behind increasing crimes against women. He said that all the accused involved in the recent rape cases such as Disha, Manasa and Samatha were under the influence of liquor when they committed crimes. Crime could come down if the sale of liquor was controlled, he opined. Venkat Reddy demanded the State government to take necessary measures to control sale of liquor in the State.

Another CPI leader ET Narsimha criticised the State government for depending on liquor sales for its revenues. He alleged that the State government had forsaken the welfare to pubic and women and was concentrating on acquiring revenues through liquor sales.

NFIW leader Chayadevi warned the state government that their agitation would not be stopped until the State government controls sales of liquor.

General secretary of NFIW Jyothi, city president Krishna Kumari, women leaders Renuka, Bharati, Chakri, Shivani, Shana Anjum, Ameena, Lakshmi, AIYF city president N Srikanth, secretary Balakrishna, city CPI leaders Harinath Goud, Shamshuddin, Raghupathi Naik, Hari Naik, Ranjith Singh and others participated in the protest.

